Lafayette musician known for ‘Bunny Hop’ dies at 50
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafayette music community is mourning the loss of one of the founding members of Da Entourage, Paul “Bunny B” Brown.
Brown passed away after battling a longtime kidney illness. He was 50 years old.
In a Facebook post earlier this month, Brown spoke to his fans from a hospital bed and said he had entered hospice care. He said his condition had deteriorated and doctors told he did not have much time left. Even still, Brown said he was “at peace” with his situation and proud of the work he had done to put a spotlight on Lafayette hip-hop.
*Viewer warning: The video below contains explicit language*
Brown is most known for the 2003 smash hit “Bunny Hop” song and dance.
Cupid, real name Bryson Bernard, called Brown a “337 legend” while paying tribute to him on Facebook. He said without “Bunny Hop” there may never have been a “Cupid Shuffle.” He shared a video of one of Bunny B’s last performances on his Facebook page.
Brown was a graduate of Acadiana High School.
