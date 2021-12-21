Business Break
Local business donates 2K face masks to Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local business is in the giving spirit. FD Building LLC gifted the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office an extra layer of protection for the holidays.

The business gave the sheriff’s office 2,000 masks and 8,000 filters.

Dre White with FD Building LLC says they wanted to gift the masks after the sheriff’s office lost two deputies to coronavirus recently.

Sheriff Greg Countryman tells us he’s thankful for the masks and says they will be given to the entire sheriff’s office staff.

”We wear our gun. We wear handcuffs and tasers and other things for safety,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman. “This is a safety tool in the 21st century with us having so many variants out there.”

Sheriff Countryman says the masks - along with other mitigation procedures they’ve put in place - will help stop the spread of COVID in the sheriff’s office.

He also points out that the jail has gone three months without a positive COVID case.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

