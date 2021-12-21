Business Break
Man arrested in connection to September murder in Columbus

(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has announced its Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Office have worked together to arrest a man in connection to a Columbus murder.

30-year-old Reuben Hensley is accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Marjester Thornton on Urban Avenue in September. He was arrested Monday in DeKalb County.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-225-4285.

