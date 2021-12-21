Man arrested in connection to September murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has announced its Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Office have worked together to arrest a man in connection to a Columbus murder.

30-year-old Reuben Hensley is accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Marjester Thornton on Urban Avenue in September. He was arrested Monday in DeKalb County.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-225-4285.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.