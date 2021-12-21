Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of scam phone calls

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scam phone calls.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received information that residents are receiving calls from unidentified callers, who are falsely representing themselves as members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. Once the resident answers the phone, the caller then attempts to trick the resident into believing that they have an outstanding warrant.

The sheriff’s office says Muscogee County residents should be mindful of the following:

A law enforcement agency will never call, email or text you to inform you that you have an active case

A law enforcement agency will never attempt to collect a fine over the phone

Law enforcement agencies do not accept crypto currency as a form of payment

If you receive such a call, email, or text, do not purchase anything, do not open emails from unknown contacts, do not respond to the text, and do not provide your credit card or banking information to resolve the matter over the phone or online

The caller ID information that appears during these fraudulent communications are fake

If you ever have a concern regarding a warrant, you can call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225 for further information. If you have any information regarding phone scams, you can leave an anonymous tip at 706-225-4285.

