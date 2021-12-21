Business Break
Advertisement

Opelika non-profit to purchase outdoor musical garden with $19K grant

L-R: Nathan Murphey, Group Vice President of Operations Golden State Foods; Kathy Schoonover,...
L-R: Nathan Murphey, Group Vice President of Operations Golden State Foods; Kathy Schoonover, Accounting Manager GSF and also GSF Foundation Treasurer; Melissa Richardson, Executive Administrative Assistant GSF; Mackenzie Poole, Opelika Library Friends Board Member; Rosanna McGinnis, Opelika Public Library Director; Dani Nelson, Jessi Segrest and Sarah Barlow, Opelika Library Friends Board Members.(Source: City of Opelika)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika non-profit organization has received a huge donation from Golden State Foods.

The company awarded the community grant to Opelika Library Friends. They will use the funds to purchase an outdoor musical garden which will be placed in the library green space. The total of amount of the grant was $19,308.93.

“We are extremely grateful to Golden State Foods Foundation and their employees for selecting the Opelika Library Friends as a grant recipient, said Rosanna McGinnis, Opelika Public Library Director. “They are wonderful community partners and their donation will have a tremendous impact on the citizens of Opelika.”

The non-profit organization plans to incorporate outdoor musical instruments along the pathways of Library Park, allowing visitors of all ages and abilities to interact with each other and enjoy the sculptural aesthetic of the harmonically-tuned instruments.

“As an associate-run-and-funded nonprofit, the volunteers of GSF Foundation’s Opelika Committee have together supported the Opelika Public Library’s new Musical Garden program to help improve the quality of life for children and families here in our local community,” said Melissa Richardson, GSF Foundation - Opelika committee chair.  “Music has the special ability to bring people together, and we look forward to celebrating these positively impactful connections with our neighbors for many years to come.”

The Opelika Library Friends board anticipates the installation of the musical garden will be complete by late Spring 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

