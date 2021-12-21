Rainy Start to Tuesday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered showers around for the first half of the day should clear out quickly after the lunchtime hour to bring us a dry end to the day across the valley. Highs are only in the mid-40s today as we keep clouds and rain around throughout the day. Once this disturbance moves along that is bringing us rain today, we will return to a much more settled weather pattern through the beginning of next week. High pressure building nearby will bring us abundant sunshine and clear skies overnight which will lead to colder mornings and warmer afternoons. 30s for morning lows return tomorrow morning, and we will even see some upper-20s in the forecast for Thursday morning. High temperatures are on the rise quickly throughout the week with 60s returning midweek and 70s for Christmas Day. Any travel plans you may have through the weekend should be safe as sunshine and calm weather dominates the forecast starting tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.