Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rainy Start to Tuesday!

Anna’s Forecast
Rainy Day in the Valley
Rainy Day in the Valley(Terri Ellis Brown)
By Anna Sims
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered showers around for the first half of the day should clear out quickly after the lunchtime hour to bring us a dry end to the day across the valley. Highs are only in the mid-40s today as we keep clouds and rain around throughout the day. Once this disturbance moves along that is bringing us rain today, we will return to a much more settled weather pattern through the beginning of next week. High pressure building nearby will bring us abundant sunshine and clear skies overnight which will lead to colder mornings and warmer afternoons. 30s for morning lows return tomorrow morning, and we will even see some upper-20s in the forecast for Thursday morning. High temperatures are on the rise quickly throughout the week with 60s returning midweek and 70s for Christmas Day. Any travel plans you may have through the weekend should be safe as sunshine and calm weather dominates the forecast starting tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen injured in officer-involved shooting
Teen injured in officer-involved shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
11-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Columbus
The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday near Infantry Drive and Munson Drive in Columbus.
Early morning fire destroys Columbus home days before Christmas
Crash with vehicle fire cleared on Hwy. 280 SB in Lee County
Columbus Consolidated Government to hold hiring event

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Wet, Chilly Tuesday Ahead; Drier & Warmer Moving Ahead
Rainbow Over Lawson Army Airfield
Warm for Christmas Day!
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
A Gloomy Start To Christmas Week
A Chattahoochee Valley Sunset
Showers Coming to an End on Sunday