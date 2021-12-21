Spencer High School JROTC team completes service learning project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spencer High School’s JROTC team must complete a service learning project each year - this year the focus is distracted drivers.

It’s one of the leading causes of accidents. Deputy Chad Bohannon with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office spoke with students at multiple high schools on the topic - including the JROTC team at Spencer High School.

Bohannon says being on the phone is not the only form of distraction. He also pointed other thing like eating, looking in the mirror and simply not paying attention to the road.

“That one thing to not only try to prevent and save your life, but try to prevent and save someone else life too,” said Senior Army Instructor, Eduardo Murry. “With this knowledge, you might think it’s a big deal, however putting that out there and helping spreading the word you can save someone life.”

Deputy Bohannon told them that you travel the length of more than three football fields when you take your eyes off the road for three seconds.

He wants remind everyone to stay alert when behind the wheel.

