Talbot County Sheriff’s Office takes children Christmas shopping

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - More than a dozen children received Christmas early thanks to the Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s deputies took kids from the community shopping Monday morning, December 21, at Walmart. Kids got the opportunity to spend $150 each on items of their choice.

Financial donations were made from people in Talbot County and Columbus to the Talbot County Sheriff Department.

The initiative was pushed by Sheriff Jake Johnson.

“It mean the world to me just to see a kid with a smile on his face that mean everything,” said Sheriff Jake Johnson. “We are just trying to make sure every child get a toy for Christmas. I don’t want to see no child without a toy this our goal to try to make sure we can help someone.”

Over 30 kids were able to participate in this event.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.