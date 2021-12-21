Warming Trend Ahead; Drying Out Too!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dreary, wet, and chilly day across the Valley, we will start to see improvements tonight with skies clearing out and sunshine returning to our forecast on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon, and we should be a few degrees warmer on Thursday with more sunshine in the forecast. Going into your Christmas Eve, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect similar sky conditions on Christmas Day, but highs will be in the lower 70s in many spots with dry weather in the forecast for both days! It will be warm - about 6 degrees off the record high for the day - but fine weather for folks to get out and enjoy what Santa brought them. Early next week, we will continue a warm forecast but look for increasing clouds. Low rain coverage (20% or less) will be back with us next week, but with no system making a direct impact on the Valley, we will stay mostly dry and warm with highs in the 70s.

