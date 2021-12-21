Wet, Chilly Tuesday Ahead; Drier & Warmer Moving Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will continue to move in tonight, lasting at times through midday Tuesday with some brief periods of heavy rain in the mix. No lightning or thunder is expected, and temperatures will stay in the 40s all day with clouds and rain around. Looking ahead to Wednesday, sunshine builds back in with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and you can look for similar conditions on Thursday after a morning low at or below freezing in most spots. By Christmas Eve, highs will climb back to the mid to upper 60s, and we should see upper 60s and lower 70s for Christmas Day - both days will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and no rain. Early next week starts off dry, with the chance of rain increasing a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 70s next week with no cool-down in sight. We’ll keep fine-tuning your forecast for this week and the Christmas holidays as we get closer!

