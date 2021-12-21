Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM Editorial 12/21/21: Medal of Honor Recipient Alwyn Cashe

By Holly Steuart
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The story of Medal of Honor winner Alwyn Cashe is a story everyone ought to know. That’s because Cashe refused to let his youth spent in oppressive poverty define him.

He sought purpose in joining the Army fresh out of high school. The Army helped Alwyn Cashe find his calling.

Last week in a White House ceremony, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, 16 years after he died in a horrific battleground attack.

Sergeant Cashe served for more than two years as a drill sergeant at Fort Benning before deploying to Iraq.

In October 2005, Sergeant Cashe was riding in a Bradley Fighting vehicle like this one you can see at the National Infantry Museum, when it was lit on fire from an explosion. Cashe wasted no time dragging six crew members out of the inferno, suffering fatal burns as a result of his heroism.

Cashe lived the familiar soldier’s creed that says, “I will never leave a fallen comrade.”

In fact, he went back three times to rescue his men.

In doing so, Cashe personified the rest of the soldier’s creed: “I will never quit. I will never accept defeat.” Those are enormously important rules to live by and they apply to a successful civilian life as much as to military service.

Sergeant Cashe is the first black recipient of the Medal of Honor since 9/11. He received dozens of other accolades as he steadily climbed the military ladder.

Sergeant Cashe left his legacy to his wife Tamara, son Andrew and daughters Lajada and Alexis.

Though he is gone, Sergeant Cashe will be remembered not for how he died as much as for how he lived a successful and heroic purpose-driven life.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen injured in officer-involved shooting
Teen injured in officer-involved shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
11-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Columbus
The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday near Infantry Drive and Munson Drive in Columbus.
Early morning fire destroys Columbus home days before Christmas
Columbus Consolidated Government to hold hiring event

Latest News

Suspect wanted after attempted kidnapping in Columbus
Suspect wanted after attempted kidnapping in Columbus
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of scam phone calls
Person shot inside vehicle in midtown Columbus
Person shot inside vehicle in midtown Columbus
Man injured following Victory Dr. shooting in Columbus
Man injured following Victory Dr. shooting in Columbus