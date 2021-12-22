Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ALEA provides ways to stay safe during holiday travel

Traffic jams like this on Landon Road is a common site, especially during the holidays....
Traffic jams like this on Landon Road is a common site, especially during the holidays. Gulfport officials say the widening project has been discussed and planned for years is getting closer to reality.(wlox)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From Christmas Eve through the New Year is the busiest time for travel. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency created a list of reminders for people to stay safe on the road this holiday season.

  • Know Before you Go. Plan your route ahead of time.
  • Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.
  • Don’t drive while distracted.
  • If you must pull over on a busy roadway, do so safely.
  • Drinking and driving over the holidays don’t mix.
  • Be vigilant for pedestrians. Look for pedestrians everywhere.

“There’s no reason anyone should be struck because they shouldn’t really be in the roadway, especially if you’re not in the incorporated city limits,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.

Extremely senseless is what Burkett calls pedestrian-related crashes or deaths because they could easily be avoided. However, in the past year pedestrian incidents have dramatically increased.

“We see where people aren’t picking a safe place to pull over,” said Burkett. “We’re also seeing people are actually walking in the road.”

Other tips from ALEA are:

  • Pedestrians should also remain vigilant. Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available. Otherwise, walk on the shoulder–facing traffic.
  • Make sure your children are properly buckled or restrained.
  • Make sure all occupants within your vehicle are buckled, no matter how short the trip.
  • On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only.
  • Move over and help keep the roadways safe for all.
  • Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions/closings in Alabama, visit www.alea.gov/weather-advisories

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Teen injured in officer-involved shooting
Teen injured in officer-involved shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
11-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Columbus
The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday near Infantry Drive and Munson Drive in Columbus.
Early morning fire destroys Columbus home days before Christmas

Latest News

Muscogee County School District logo
MCSD to move to mask-optional in 2022
Seale Baptist Church donates toys to WTVM toy drive
Seale Baptist Church donates toys to WTVM toy drive
AS pkg
Last-minute mailing deadlines for Christmas shoppers
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City