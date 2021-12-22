Chilly Nights This Week; Warmer by Christmas Eve & Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight will be the coldest night for about the next two weeks with many places dropping back down to the upper 20s and lower 30s under a clear sky and calming winds. For Thursday, highs will be back in the upper 50s and lower 60s under plenty of sunshine, and get ready for another cold night heading into our Christmas Eve morning. By Christmas Eve, the highs will climb to the mid to upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky, and we should see low to mid 70s by Christmas Day, a few degrees off record highs for the day. Christmas will be mostly sunny and dry. Going into next week, we will keep temperatures warm with those highs in the 70s, but there will be slight chances of rain returning to the forecast, although most of us will stay dry!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.