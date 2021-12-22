Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chilly Nights This Week; Warmer by Christmas Eve & Day

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight will be the coldest night for about the next two weeks with many places dropping back down to the upper 20s and lower 30s under a clear sky and calming winds. For Thursday, highs will be back in the upper 50s and lower 60s under plenty of sunshine, and get ready for another cold night heading into our Christmas Eve morning. By Christmas Eve, the highs will climb to the mid to upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky, and we should see low to mid 70s by Christmas Day, a few degrees off record highs for the day. Christmas will be mostly sunny and dry. Going into next week, we will keep temperatures warm with those highs in the 70s, but there will be slight chances of rain returning to the forecast, although most of us will stay dry!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Man arrested in connection to September murder in Columbus
Columbus Police making arrests in car break-ins
Columbus police make arrests in rampant car break-ins & give warnings
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City

Latest News

Sunrise over Lake Harding
Sunshine is back; Warmer by Christmas
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Warming Trend Ahead; Drying Out Too!
Rainy Day in the Valley
Rainy Start to Tuesday!