Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Library partners with Columbus Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Library partnered with the Columbus Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic took place on December 21 - with shots and boosters being given for free for ages 12 and up.

The Columbus Health Department and Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will host every Tuesday from 3 - 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. throughout January.

Over 20 shots were given within the first hour of the clinic being open.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Man arrested in connection to September murder in Columbus
Columbus Police making arrests in car break-ins
Columbus police make arrests in rampant car break-ins & give warnings
Teen injured in officer-involved shooting
Teen injured in officer-involved shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus

Latest News

Local business donates 2K face masks to Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office
Local business donates 2K face masks to Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of scam phone calls
L-R: Nathan Murphey, Group Vice President of Operations Golden State Foods; Kathy Schoonover,...
Opelika non-profit to purchase outdoor musical garden with $19K grant
Spencer High School JROTC completes service learning project
Spencer High School JROTC team completes service learning project