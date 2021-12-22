Columbus Library partners with Columbus Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Library partnered with the Columbus Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic took place on December 21 - with shots and boosters being given for free for ages 12 and up.

The Columbus Health Department and Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will host every Tuesday from 3 - 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. throughout January.

Over 20 shots were given within the first hour of the clinic being open.

