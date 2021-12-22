Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company’s role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

The committee requested details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, as well as details about pre-show briefings on safety concerns raised before the concert.

The committee is requesting Live Nation brief the committee by Jan. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Man arrested in connection to September murder in Columbus
Columbus Police making arrests in car break-ins
Columbus police make arrests in rampant car break-ins & give warnings
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger
House of Heroes, Home Depot partner to give meals to veterans
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing