East Alabama man donates 400 toys to WTVM Toy Drive

SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - Our recent toy drive here at WTVM News Leader 9 was a major success!

On Tuesday, members of our sales team went to meet with some recipients of the toy donations, including the Valley Rescue Mission.

While at the Valley Rescue Mission, Paul Hargrove from Seale Baptist Church donated 400 toys to the drive.

The toys were donated from Amazing Plush, a warehouse company that sells various toys on Amazon.

Donated toys from the WTVM Toy Drive were disbursed to several agencies across Georgia and Alabama.

200 toys went to Hurtsboro City, 60 went to VA Housing, 500 went to Boys and Girls Club in Eufaula, 150 went to Pittsview VFD, and the rest went to Valley Rescue Mission!

We thank all of you for helping make our toy drive a success this holiday season.

