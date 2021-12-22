Business Break
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday, Kamarie Holland’s friends and family came together to remember her life. Her visitation was held at Taylor Funeral Home in Phenix City from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Several dozens of people came out to honor the 5-year-old and pay respect to her family.

News Leader 9 talked to some people who didn’t know Kamarie or her family personally, but still came out as this case has pulled at the heart strings of the entire community.

“Kamarie meant the world to me,” Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, said. “I will never be the same, but I guess with all of my friends and family, they will keep me strong. But Kamarie meant everything to me, and now she’s gone.”

“Her pranksters... she was always doing pranks to her brothers and her mother and all of us,” Teresa Sepanski, Kamarie’s grandmother, remembered. “She was an angel, and now she will live as our angel.”

”I have a lady friend who knew her very well. She was with her the night she went missing,” Tyrone Chappell explained. “When she gave Kamarie a hug, she never imagined it would be the last time that she would see her alive.”

”It’s unbearable. It makes your stomach hurt,” Leasah Griggs, Kamarie’s family member, said. “It hurts your heart. It’s just so overwhelming.”

”I’m just going to remember that big smile on her face,” Tyra King, a community member, said.

”I give prayers for the family, praying for their support and their strength during this time of grievance,” Lashonda Cox, a community member, said. “I pray that the Lord stays with them and keeps them strong.”

“We’re definitely going to miss her. We love her,” Raven James, a family member said. “Rykiel definitely loves her. Rykeil, do you want to say anything to Kamarie?”

“Kamarie was my cousin. All of the smiles she gave me... she made me laugh,” Rykeil James told us.

“I will never forget you princess,” Corey Holland said. “I will forever keep you relevant in this life. Love you.”

Kamarie’s mother and brothers were at the visitation as well, but they did not want to say anything on camera.

Kamarie will be laid to rest Wednesday, December 22nd at 11 a.m. at Taylor Funeral Home in Phenix City.

