Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Formerly conjoined twins home after separation surgery

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate...
Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate them. The boys were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December.(Source: UNICEF via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of 1-year-old formerly conjoined twins have returned home after a successful surgery to separate them in Jordan.

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December, according to UNICEF. Doctors moved them to a hospital in Amman, Jordan, for separation surgery in July.

After months of recovery, the family is back home in Yemen.

“I can’t express my feelings,” said the twins’ father, Yasser Albukhaity, in a UNICEF press release. “There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success.”

UNICEF and private donors covered all the costs of the procedure. The organization says this is one happy story among millions of children suffering in Yemen after seven years of civil war.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Teen injured in officer-involved shooting
Teen injured in officer-involved shooting on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
11-year-old seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Columbus
The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday near Infantry Drive and Munson Drive in Columbus.
Early morning fire destroys Columbus home days before Christmas

Latest News

East Alabama man donates 400 toys to WTVM Toy Drive
East Alabama man donates 400 toys to WTVM Toy Drive
Muscogee County School District logo
MCSD to move to mask-optional in 2022
Seale Baptist Church donates toys to WTVM toy drive
Seale Baptist Church donates toys to WTVM toy drive
AS pkg
Last-minute mailing deadlines for Christmas shoppers