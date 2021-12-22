Business Break
Grandmother waits more than 75 days for furniture after moving across states

By Mike McKnight and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A woman from California moved to Omaha in October, bringing her closer to family for the holidays and long after.

Susan Brownell, who is about to become a great-grandmother, lives in a sparse apartment because her furniture and belongings picked up on Oct. 7 near Sacramento have yet to arrive after 75 days.

“I don’t know where my stuff is. I don’t even know if it’s still there, did it get stuck in some storage,” Brownell told WOWT, adding the written estimate says 6-21 days.

Brownell said two-and-a-half months is too long to wait for movers to deliver her furniture.

She sleeps on an air mattress wearing a few clothes she brought and uses a substitute TV stand.

Brownell hired My Best Mover online, thinking she could afford the $2,900 estimate.

Her daughter discovered, however, it’s a broker, and another company actually moves the furniture. That company could charge a delivery fee.

After calling a driver for Moving Express & Storage of New Jersey, they say Brownell’s things should arrive in Omaha by early next week with no additional charge.

“I can move forward. I can have clothes to go look for a job. I can feel better about not burdening my family,” said Brownell.

All Brownell wants for Christmas is what she already owns.

The driver for Moving Express of New Jersey said there won’t be any storage fees charged to the customers.

A representative of the My Best Mover broker declined to comment.

The Better Business investigates 13,000 moving complaints a year.

Major reputable companies have established a website called Move Rescue, which is designed to help people who haven’t gotten their belongings or asked to pay more than they anticipated or were told in the beginning.

