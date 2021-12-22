House of Heroes, Home Depot partner to give meals to veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes partnered with Home Depot employees Monday morning to box up food for veterans this holiday season.

The organizations gathered at Piggly Wiggly on 13th Street in Columbus. The pre-packaged meals will be delivered to ten veterans.

House of Heroes was established to honor elderly or disabled military and public safety veterans.

“Happy holidays from House of Heroes, Home Depot and the Piggly Wiggly on 13th Street,” said Susan Wood, executive director for House of Heroes - Chattahoochee Valley Chapter. “We’ve partnered again this year to provide Christmas dinner and all the fixings for ten veterans here in the Columbus area. Many of them struggle. So, we do want the veterans here to know that we have not forgotten about them. So, once again, Home Depot has provided the funding for us to pack ten boxes of everything that you’ll need for this holiday.”

The veterans were selected from a list at House of Heroes. The meals will go to veterans who are most in need and may not have any family or other resources to get them through the holiday season. Their names were selected from a list at House of Heroes.

