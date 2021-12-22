Business Break
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City

“And so what was done, came out of a heart of someone who allowed the devil to use them.”
By James Giles
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today the family of Kamarie Holland and the Chattahoochee Valley say goodbye to the sweet little girl they describe as so intelligent and full of love.

Christmas for the Holland family will be very different this year without the little personality of five-year-old Kamarie Holland to lift their spirits.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says 37-year-old Jeremy Williams abducted Kamarie in Columbus early Monday morning of last week. Her body was later found in an old abandoned home in Phenix city where Williams previously lived.

“I know there are some who sit here today who will try to say, ‘Why did god allow this to happen?’”, said Pastor Brian Hill. “And then you might ask yourself, ‘Where was God when all of this was going on?’. Well he was in the same place when they took his only begotten son to Calvary’s hill and hung him up on the cross. And so what was done, came out of a heart of someone who allowed the devil to use them.”

Kamarie’s mother was also in attendance. Sheriff Taylor say she knew her daughter’s accused killer but not in a romantic way. Taylor says Jeremy Williams is a known drug dealer.

The sheriff says Kamarie died from asphyxiation and there was evidence of sexual abuse. Williams is facing capital murder charges in Alabama. If convicted, he could get life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, who attended today’s funeral, also cannot say if or when any more arrests will be made in the case.

