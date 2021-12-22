Last-minute mailing deadlines for Christmas shoppers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re headed to the post office soon to mail a Christmas gift, listen up. Deadlines to mail gifts in time for Christmas are coming up soon, even already passing, for many carriers.

Doing some last minute shopping trying to find the perfect gift? Well, if you’re also planning on mailing that present, time is running out.

The deadline for those trying to send their gifts through the mail was yesterday. However, you still have a few days before Christmas delivery deadlines pass for UPS and FedEx.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed that some of the things I have ordered are still going to get here, but I’m going to have some gift cards as a backup,” said Smiths Station resident Katie Jackson.

One FedEx representative says they believe they’ll deliver 100 million more packages this holiday season than they did in 2019.

“It’s really special and it’s really fun opening presents,” said Warner Robbins resident Griffen Russell.

UPS customers using their two-day delivery service have until tomorrow to mail off their gifts. However, the final day UPS customers can send their gifts is December 23rd for a delivery by Christmas Eve.

Still can’t make that deadline? FedEx is offering same day delivery for customers who mail their packages on Christmas Eve.

“If everybody is patient then we can all get everything that we need and want,” said Landen Russell.

Another popular mail delivery service that may come in handy is Amazon Prime, which comes with two-day shipping. However, one lady I spoke with says that service hasn’t been completely reliable.

“Two days is what I hope, but I have ordered several things from Amazon for Christmas this year that has taken a lot longer,” said Jackson.

Whichever service you choose, carriers say don’t wait until it’s too late or your gifts may not make it on time.

The postal service is also adding 36 more routes throughout Columbus to ensure those gifts are delivered on time. FedEx also added 90,000 positions nationwide to avoid delays this holiday season.

