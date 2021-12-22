Local organization partners with Feed the Valley for mobile food pantry

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Community Warriors partnered with Feeding the Valley to help feed families for the holidays.

Dozens of volunteers distributed close to 700 food boxes to those families. The event happened at the Central Activity center in Phenix City on Wednesday morning, Dec. 22.

Organizers say this is their way to help those who need it.

“This is very important because you never know what anyone going though or what someone may need especially during the holidays,” said Alex Kinley with Community Warriors. “This is a great event for those who may need a little extra push or extra joy around this time.”

Community Warriors host their food box distributions once a month.

