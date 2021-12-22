MCSD to move to mask-optional in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in the Muscogee County School District may be taking off their masks soon.

Muscogee County schools will tentatively move to mask optional, while still strongly recommending students to wear them.

This is planned to start on January 18, a couple weeks after winter break.

Superintendent Dr. Davis Lewis sent a notice to parents about it, stating: “It is our sincere hope that a MCSD mask mandate will not be necessary going forward. We will continue to be responsive to local data and conditions in our schools and community and adjust as recommended by our medical experts.”

The school district has more than 30,000 students and 5,000 staff.

