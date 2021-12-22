Mercedes-Benz of Columbus, American Heart Association host 20th annual Heart Raffle

Business Break
Mercedes Benz of Columbus Heart Raffle winners pick up their prizes
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercedes-Benz of Columbus and the American Heart Association are celebrating 20 years of the Heart Raffle and this year is bigger than ever.

The 2022 Heart Raffle is offering more prizes and tickets this year. In the past, 1,924 tickets were sold - in honor of the year the American Heart Association was established - and two cars plus 10 gas cards were given as prizes. However this year, two cars, 20 gas cards and $10,000 will be given away.

The drawing for the winning tickets will be held on January 22 at 2 p.m. and can be livestreamed on Mercedes-Benz of Columbus’ Facebook page. So far, 1,363 tickets have been sold.

Each ticket purchased will be put into a raffle drum. All 2,500 numbers will be on a board and the very first number drawn will win $10,000. The final 20 numbers in the drum will win gas cards and the last two numbers will each win a new car.

The two winners will get a $50,000 credit. This means the winners can pick a car less than $50,000 and the extra money will be given to the American Heart Association. If the winners choose cars over $50,000, the winners must pay the extra amount out of pocket.

Mercedes-Benz is also having fun giveaways. Donna Bollinger won two tickets to the Falcons v. Lions game on December 26 - just by entering to win a free car. Mercedes-Benz will hold another free giveaway where the winner can win tickets to the Peach Bowl on December 29.

Winners will be contacted by the phone number provided on the ticket. If a winner cannot be reached by phone, they will be contacted by mail and email.

In the past 20 years, Mercedes-Benz has raised over $1.2 million in the Heart Raffle.

Tickets are $150 each and can be bought HERE or in person at 7470 Veterans Parkway.

