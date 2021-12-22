Business Break
Opelika man charged with receiving stolen property second degree(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested an Opelika man on theft charges.

On December 21, police arrested 26-year-old Lamarcus Ferrell McGhee charging him with receiving stolen property second degree and possession of a pistol without a permit.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police Department officers contacting a suspicious vehicle located in the residential area of the 1300 block of Gatewood Drive.  Police identified McGhee as a vehicle occupant and discovered he had an unrelated warrant for his arrest in another police jurisdiction.

After further investigation, McGhee was charged with offenses associated with the stolen firearm.

McGhee was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

