Saban says coordinator, line coach positive for COVID-19

Nick Saban has confirmed his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach are quarantining after positive COVID-19 tests.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban has confirmed COVID-19 cases inside his football program ahead of the Tide’s bowl game.

On Wednesday, Saban and Athletic Trainer Jeff Allen released a statement saying “we received notification that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive for COVID-19.”

Saban and Allen noted both have “very mild symptoms and are home isolating while following all appropriate guidelines” and added they “anticipate both being able to coach” in the Cotton Bowl.

The No. 1 Tide takes on the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl, which is one of the two College Football Playoff Semifinal games. The winner moves on to the CFP National Championship.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

