Sunshine is back; Warmer by Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Wednesday! The sun is back today and that means it will be noticeably milder. The northwest breeze will still make it feel on the cool side, especially in the shade. After starting off in the 30s, we climb into the upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies tonight, it will be a cold and frosty night. Lows will be near 30 degrees for most of the region with some mid and upper 20s in some of our more rural and northern communities. Sunny and mild Thursday. The wind will be lighter with highs in the low 60s. Believe it or not, as we move into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day it warms up a good deal with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Christmas morning will start off in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees before topping out in the low to mid 70s Christmas Day. It stays dry through at least early next week. We may see a few isolated showers as early as Tuesday.

