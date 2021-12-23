10-year-old girl spreads kindness with ‘12 Days of Giving’ for 6th consecutive year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A special girl in the Fountain City spends 12 days giving back to her community - all right before Christmas.

10-year-old Lacie Watts is going into her sixth year of making others feel extra special during the holiday season.

Lacie began her “12 Days of Giving” when she was 5 years old. She started giving back to the community by donating her clothes that she outgrew and toys she didn’t play with anymore to the homeless.

In order to do kind acts around the area, Lacie saves her allowance to be able to buy the gifts and items to make desserts and dinners. At the beginning of December, she and her mom, DaNae, brainstorm ways to help others.

“So I started thinking how great giving was,” said Lacie. “My mom gave me the idea to help and it’s always good to help others and the community.”

Below is Lacie’s “12 Days of Giving” list for 2022:

Teachers, bus drivers and custodians at Creekside Elementary School received homemade cookies from Lacie Lacie gifted her church friend a Bible Lacie donated school supplies to DFACS Teachers and janitors received t-shirts from Lacie and she also donated blankets to make scarves at the school. Lacie wrote thank you cards to nurses Lacie gave cookies and cards to postal service workers She took cookies to her mom’s work and her dad’s work Lacie cleaned out her closet and toys to give those items to others Lacie gave angel tree at a church Lacie tipped a waitress $615 Lacie is giving socks to girls around her age Lacie and her parents cooked a Christmas meal for a family of four

Lacie says it’s rewarding to give back to others because it makes her feel warm and joyful - which is exactly why she has continued to give for the past six years.

Her favorite day of giving so far? By far day 10! On that day, Lacie and her family blessed a waitress at a restaurant with a generous tip - a grand total of $615.

“We had my mom’s CashApp...so in my videos every single day, we asked people to help raise that money to bless a server,” said Lacie. “She was just crying and so blessed and happy and telling us ‘Thank you!’ But it made me feel really good,” said Lacie.

After Lacie donated the $615, people continued to send money. Therefore, the extra money was used to help feed a family of four a homecooked Christmas dinner.

Lacie’s generosity isn’t only for the local area. In fact, people who live states away have reached out to Lacie to tell her that her kindness has inspired them to give to others as well.

Lacie says it’s inspiring to see other people wanting to give to the community. She says, “I encourage other people to give. If you really want to help the community, giving is the best way to do it and it’ll really make you feel good inside.”

Lacie says Jesus Christ is her reason to give - and this time of year is the best time to do it. She says she will continue to bless the community and hopes that others will follow her lead.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.