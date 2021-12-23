Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama Department of Mental Health offers ways to avoid holiday blues

The holidays can be filled with cheer, but it’s not always merry and bright for everyone....
The holidays can be filled with cheer, but it’s not always merry and bright for everyone. According to the Alabama Department of Mental Health, stress from the holiday season can add to already existing feelings of depression or anxiety.(WHSV)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays can be filled with cheer, but it’s not always merry and bright for everyone. According to the Alabama Department of Mental Health, stress from the holiday season can add to already existing feelings of depression or anxiety.

“Some financial restraints, you know, trying to get everything ready for the holidays, and things of that nature, that can cause an increase in stress and anxiety,” said Beverly Johnson, director of prevention services for ADMH.

This is what people normally refer to as the “holiday blues” and Johnson says there are major signs to look for if you think the blues could be thoughts of suicide.

“Individuals giving away their personal belongings, isolating themselves from others, or increasing the use of drugs or alcohol more often,” explained Johnson.

Johnson said these actions could be seen in family and friends or even yourself. She says a few options to alleviate any added stress this season are to:

  • Take time doing something you really enjoy
  • Take a walk
  • Go to the park
  • Read a book
  • Listen to music
  • Seek professional help

The number for the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255 or you can text HOME to 741-741.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Man arrested in connection to September murder in Columbus
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Columbus Police making arrests in car break-ins
Columbus police make arrests in rampant car break-ins & give warnings

Latest News

Alabama's counties are reporting higher rates of community transmission of COVID-19 with those...
Alabama’s COVID cases, hospitalizations rising again
Columbus Civic Center holds 2nd annual food drive
Columbus Civic Center holds second annual Christmas Food Drive
Chatt. Co. School District reports one active COVID case
Officials with the Alabama Red Cross said the need for blood was already critical, but after...
Alabama Red Cross calling for blood donors as supply gets critically low