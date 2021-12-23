Another Cold Night; Then Warming Up For Christmas Eve & Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will drop back to the 30s tonight with a potential for a freeze and some likely frost for many across the Chattahoochee Valley as we wake up early on Friday morning. The afternoon on our Christmas Eve will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. For Christmas Day, we’ll start off in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, a few degrees shy of the warmest Christmas of all time (back in 2015), and it will be breezy too. Looking ahead to the second part of the weekend, Sunday stays warm and dry, and highs will again reach into the low to mid 70s. For the first to the middle part of next week, look for an increase in clouds and low-end rain chances (10-20%) with highs staying in the low to mid 70s. Late into next week, the rain coverage will increase a bit for Thursday and New Year’s Eve. If you’re heading out to any celebrations, go ahead and make sure you’ve got the umbrella just in case, but we’ll be fine-tuning that forecast as we get closer to next Friday and next weekend with warm temperatures sticking around.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.