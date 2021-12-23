Christmas tree recycling: Where to drop off your live trees in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are several places you can take your Christmas tree after the holiday in Columbus.

You can drop live Christmas trees off between December 26 and January 8 at various locations around Columbus.

All decorations must be removed from trees.

Trees can be dropped off at Dinglewood Park, Britt David Park, Cooper Creek, Shirley B. Winston and Oxbow Meadows.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.