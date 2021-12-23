Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Christmas tree recycling: Where to drop off your live trees in Columbus

Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree in Opelika
Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree in Opelika
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are several places you can take your Christmas tree after the holiday in Columbus.

You can drop live Christmas trees off between December 26 and January 8 at various locations around Columbus.

All decorations must be removed from trees.

Trees can be dropped off at Dinglewood Park, Britt David Park, Cooper Creek, Shirley B. Winston and Oxbow Meadows.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City

Latest News

Columbus police investigating shooting on Fletcher Ave.
GBI investigating 97 officer-involved shootings in 2021
Local nightclub hosts inaugural holiday bike and toy drive
Local nightclub hosts inaugural holiday bike and toy drive
Local restaurants waiting to see how omicron variant will impact the food industry
Local restaurants waiting to see how omicron variant will impact the food industry
Keep Columbus Warm holds 4th annual clothing drive
Keep Columbus Warm holds 4th annual clothing drive
Military Matters
MILITARY MATTERS: Family Members of Medal of Honor Recipients, One From Columbus, Tell Their Heroes’ Stories