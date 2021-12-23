City of Auburn to host 10th annual Polar Plunge in support of Lee Co. Special Olympics

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is hosting the 10th annual Auburn Polar Plunge to support the Lee County Special Olympics.

The event will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, at the City of Auburn’s Samford Pool beginning at 9 a.m.

The goal of the Auburn Polar Plunge is to raise financial support for the brave athletes of the Lee County Special Olympics. By registering to take the frigid plunge at Samford Pool, you, too, are helping the cause.

This year’s 10th anniversary theme is silver, so dress in your best silver costumes, and come ready to plunge!

In 2021, over $14,000 was raised for Special Olympic Athletes. The goal in 2022 is to surpass last year’s pledges.

To registr, click HERE.

