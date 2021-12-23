Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

From cold and frosty to a mild afternoon

Tyler’s forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After temperatures start off in the upper 20s and lower 30s, it will be a terrific Thursday. Full sunshine will allow our temperatures to be near average this afternoon. High around 60 to 62 degrees. One more cold night thanks to a clear sky and a light wind. Lows mostly in the mid 30s could still allow for frost in some spots Christmas Eve morning. From there, a big warm up is in order. We stay mainly sunny Christmas Eve as highs climb into at least the mid 60s. Hopefully Santa packs his shorts as he makes his way into the Chattahoochee Valley tomorrow night! Temperatures will be mild Christmas morning around 50 degrees before climbing into the low to mid 70s. It will be dry and on the breezy side with a mostly sunny sky, a few more clouds in the afternoon. We stay in the 70s most likely through next week. A few isolated showers are possible as early as Tuesday but most of us stay dry!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
District attorney asks court to reconsider 110-year sentence for trucker

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Chilly Nights This Week; Warmer by Christmas Eve & Day
Sunrise over Lake Harding
Sunshine is back; Warmer by Christmas