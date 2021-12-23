Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police continue searching for missing woman, last seen in 2018

Columbus police continue searching for missing woman, last seen in 2018
Columbus police continue searching for missing woman, last seen in 2018(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen nearly four years ago.

30-year-old Ebony Giddens was last seen on Mar. 12, 2018 on Montclair Drive. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

At the time Ebony went missing, she was 27 years old. She is 4′9″ and weighs 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Ebony Giddens please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City

Latest News

Death investigation underway after body found on Mason Dr. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Mason Dr. in Columbus
Valley Police Dept. investigates shooting on 19th Place after two people shot
A special girl in the Fountain City spends 12 days giving back to her community - all right...
10-year-old girl spreads kindness with ‘12 Days of Giving’ for 6th consecutive year
LIST: Business hours in Uptown Columbus on Christmas Eve