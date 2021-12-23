Columbus police continue searching for missing woman, last seen in 2018

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen nearly four years ago.

30-year-old Ebony Giddens was last seen on Mar. 12, 2018 on Montclair Drive. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

At the time Ebony went missing, she was 27 years old. She is 4′9″ and weighs 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Ebony Giddens please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.