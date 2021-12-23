Local restaurant hosts holiday basketball tournament in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Today, Eufaula High School hosted the last day of a holiday basketball tournament.

Thelma’s Kitchen sponsored the Thelma’s Lake City Classic tournament. This is the second year the tournament was held.

Thelma’s Kitchen and head coaches of Eufaula High School’s basketball teams help put this together. This year about 16 teams were in the tournament.

“Fellowship together to have great fun to get into the Christmas sprit, that’s what we want. Just to come out, the community come together laugh, joke, eat, fry fish, chicken wings and just have fun. It’s Christmas time so why not have fun,” said owner of Thelma’s Kitchen, Nathaniel Walker.

Next year organizers plan to have more teams from Columbus schools.

