Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local restaurant hosts holiday basketball tournament in Eufaula

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Today, Eufaula High School hosted the last day of a holiday basketball tournament.

Thelma’s Kitchen sponsored the Thelma’s Lake City Classic tournament. This is the second year the tournament was held.

Thelma’s Kitchen and head coaches of Eufaula High School’s basketball teams help put this together. This year about 16 teams were in the tournament.

“Fellowship together to have great fun to get into the Christmas sprit, that’s what we want. Just to come out, the community come together laugh, joke, eat, fry fish, chicken wings and just have fun. It’s Christmas time so why not have fun,” said owner of Thelma’s Kitchen, Nathaniel Walker.

Next year organizers plan to have more teams from Columbus schools.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Man arrested in connection to September murder in Columbus
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Columbus Police making arrests in car break-ins
Columbus police make arrests in rampant car break-ins & give warnings

Latest News

Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
(Source: City of Lagrange)
LaGrange announces city holiday schedule
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City
Opelika man charged with receiving stolen property second degree
Opelika man charged with receiving stolen property second degree