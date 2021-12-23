Man shot at gas station on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are on the scene of shooting at a Columbus gas station.
The shooting occurred at the Sunoco gas station at the 2000 block of Floyd Road in Columbus. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Aaron Evrard, a 17-year-old unnamed victim was shot and transported by EMS to a local hospital.
His condition is unknown, but the victim is undergoing surgery.
Details are limited at this time.
This is developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for details.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.