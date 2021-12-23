Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man shot at gas station on Floyd Rd. in Columbus

Man shot at gas station on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Man shot at gas station on Floyd Rd. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are on the scene of shooting at a Columbus gas station.

The shooting occurred at the Sunoco gas station at the 2000 block of Floyd Road in Columbus. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Aaron Evrard, a 17-year-old unnamed victim was shot and transported by EMS to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown, but the victim is undergoing surgery.

Details are limited at this time.

This is developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City

Latest News

Columbus police investigating shooting on Fletcher Ave.
GBI investigating 97 officer-involved shootings in 2021
Local nightclub hosts inaugural holiday bike and toy drive
Local nightclub hosts inaugural holiday bike and toy drive
Local restaurants waiting to see how omicron variant will impact the food industry
Local restaurants waiting to see how omicron variant will impact the food industry
Keep Columbus Warm holds 4th annual clothing drive
Keep Columbus Warm holds 4th annual clothing drive
Military Matters
MILITARY MATTERS: Family Members of Medal of Honor Recipients, One From Columbus, Tell Their Heroes’ Stories