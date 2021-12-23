Valley Police Dept. investigates shooting on 19th Place after two people shot

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting.

On December 23, at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of 19th Place - Ten Oaks Apartments - in reference to an argument with shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Joshua Dirk Sprayberry outside the apartment. Sprayberry had been shot four times. Sprayberry told officers that his daughter, 23-year-old Jas’mien Samone Martin, had also been shot and had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Sprayberry stated that he had come to his daughter’s apartment because she and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Terrance Keegan Alexander, were arguing.

At some point after confronting Alexander, both Sprayberry and Alexander pulled out weapons and started shooting.

Sprayberry was shot four times and Martin was shot once.

Sprayberry was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he was treated and will soon be released.

Martin, who was taken to EAMC-Lanier by Alexander, was transferred to EAMC-Opelika where she is in surgery at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this case please call the Valley Police Department Investigations Division at 334-756-5200.

