Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama to get limited supply of new COVID-19 treatment

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S. health regulators on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.(Pfizer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Health officials say Alabama will have a limited number of doses of a new drug that can be used to treat COVID-19.

Public Health says the state’s initial supply of 780 courses of the Pfizer oral drug Paxlovid will be distributed through pharmacies.

The Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use in adults and children.

Health officials say they’re worried the state’s health system will be strained as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes hold in Alabama.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped more than 70% statewide in a month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found on Mason Dr. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Mason Dr. in Columbus
Man shot at gas station on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Man shot at gas station on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police continue searching for missing woman, last seen in 2018
Columbus police continue searching for missing woman, last seen in 2018
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Hensley has been charged with murder, arson, and tampering with evidence.
Columbus murder suspect pleads not guilty at initial court appearance

Latest News

Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Americans can take the Pfizer antiviral pill at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and...
FDA authorizes 1st pill to treat COVID-19
The holidays can be filled with cheer, but it’s not always merry and bright for everyone....
Alabama Department of Mental Health offers ways to avoid holiday blues
Mobile Food Pantry
Local organization partners with Feed the Valley for mobile food pantry