Alabama to get limited supply of new COVID-19 treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Health officials say Alabama will have a limited number of doses of a new drug that can be used to treat COVID-19.

Public Health says the state’s initial supply of 780 courses of the Pfizer oral drug Paxlovid will be distributed through pharmacies.

The Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use in adults and children.

Health officials say they’re worried the state’s health system will be strained as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes hold in Alabama.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped more than 70% statewide in a month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.