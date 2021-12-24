Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn arrives in Hoover ahead of Birmingham Bowl

Auburn football arrives for the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Hoover, Ala.
Auburn football arrives for the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Hoover, Ala.(Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn football team and coaches arrived in Hoover Thursday for the Birmingham Bowl.

The Tigers will face the Houston Cougars in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on December 28th.

Caption

After his arrival in Hoover, Mayor Frank Brocato presented head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife with a key to the city.

Brocato said, “I enjoyed welcoming and giving the Key to the City to Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kes. We are glad to have them staying in Hoover as Auburn prepares to play in the Birmingham Bowl against Houston. War Eagle!”

Hoover's Mayor presents the Harsins with a key to the city
Hoover's Mayor presents the Harsins with a key to the city(City of Hoover)
Hoover's Mayor presents the Harsins with a key to the city
Hoover's Mayor presents the Harsins with a key to the city(City of Hoover)

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 6-6 record. This is the first time Auburn has played against Houston since 1973, where the Tigers won 7-0.

The Houston Cougars are currently ranked 21st in the country, finishing the season with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the AAC Championship.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. at Protective Stadium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found on Mason Dr. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Mason Dr. in Columbus
Man shot at gas station on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Man shot at gas station on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police continue searching for missing woman, last seen in 2018
Columbus police continue searching for missing woman, last seen in 2018
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Hensley has been charged with murder, arson, and tampering with evidence.
Columbus murder suspect pleads not guilty at initial court appearance

Latest News

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at SEC Media Days July 22, 2021. The former Auburn quarterback made...
Bo Nix transfers to Oregon
This is a photo of Austin Davis of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team. This image reflects...
Seattle quarterbacks coach Austin Davis named offensive coordinator at Auburn
Two local football players sign with Georgia
Jackson Arnold - Auburn High School
Two Auburn High School football players sign with Auburn University