GBI investigating 97 officer-involved shootings in 2021

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the state has surpassed last year’s rate of officer-involved shootings. While this is a nationwide problem, News Leader 9 spoke with one local police department that breaks down why these crimes typically happen.

Police say most of the time suspects in these cases become aggressive towards officers when resisting arrest.

According to The Georgia Bureau of Investigation there have been 97 officer-involved shootings this year.

Throughout Georgia and Alabama, law enforcement officers were injured in these incidents:

  • In Columbus, On Dec. 15 Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says a deputy was injured after being hit with a car.
  • Police say 300 rounds were fired at officers during a November standoff in LaGrange, leaving the suspect dead
  • In Alabama, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says one of his deputies was injured during a traffic stop in October.

“Law enforcement has always been a dangerous job and now it seems to be even more dangerous,” said George Staudinger with the Phenix City Police Department.

The most recent incident happened in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday. Investigators say two officers shot a man who allegedly swung a knife towards them. That man later died at a local hospital in Savannah.

The day before that, a teen was shot in the leg in an officer-involved shooting on Veterans Parkway. Columbus police say a 16-year-old pointed a pistol at an officer who pulled him over during a traffic stop.

Phenix City police say these crimes against their officers typically happen when people try to run away from officers.

“Unfortunately, for us, we do have officers that are injured while trying to vet an arrest of a person who resists,” said Staudinger.

However, there haven’t been too many of those crimes towards Phenix City police.

“We have not seen, at least in the Phenix City Police Department, a significant amount of people that try to assault officers or are aggressive in trying to hurt the officers,” said Staudinger.

Refusing to help an injured officer could result in a Class E misdemeanor charge for Alabama residents.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

