House of Heroes hosts gift wrapping campaign

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local nonprofit is making sure gifts are wrapped perfectly for Christmas Day.

House of Heroes is holding its annual gift wrapping campaign at Peachtree Mall.

This is the 11th year in a row that House of Heroes has wrapped gifts.

The organization supports veterans by doing home repairs and renovations to make sure veterans in Columbus are safe and secure.

For the past five years they’ve had a special guest come volunteer and wrap gifts. Vietnam War veteran John Hart says it’s important to take care of the veterans in the community.

“Volunteer to help those veterans and also the people who get those gifts. Not only are they making the people making these gifts happy, but they are also making a veteran happy,” said Hart.

House of Heroes is still looking for more volunteers. They’ll be wrapping gifts tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

