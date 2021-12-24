Business Break
Keep Columbus Warm holds 4th annual clothing drive

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tis the season to give and one Columbus organization is sharing the spirit by keeping Columbus residents warm this holiday season.

Keep Columbus Warm held their 4th annual Christmas clothing drive this afternoon.

This year the event was at Frank D. Chester Recreation Center.

The goal of the drive is to meet the under-privilege needs of the community with warm attire during the winter season.

Due to COVID-19, they requested purchasing new items only. They are also accepting monetary donations.

”It’s also important to give because, you know not everyone has the best situation so if you have the power to help someone it’s always good that you make sure you do that,” said Josiah Robinson, founder.

Monetary donations can still be made via check, cash, Cash App, or Zelle.

