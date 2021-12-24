LIST: Grocery store hours on Christmas Eve in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Santa Claus is coming tonight and some of us might’ve forgotten the milk and cookies to leave out for him... No worries it happens to us all.
We’ve compiled a list of grocery store hours in the Chattahoochee Valley - and while you’re at it, don’t forget the eggnog!
- ALDI: COLUMBUS LOCATION | Open until 4 p.m.
- ALDI: OPELIKA LOCATION | Open until 4 p.m.
- ALDI: PHENIX CITY LOCATION | Open until 4 p.m.
- Fresh Market: COLUMBUS LOCATION | Open until 7 p.m.
- Kroger: OPELIKA LOCATION | Open until 6 p.m.
- Piggly Wiggly: ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
- Piggly Wiggly: ALL ALABAMA LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
- Publix: ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 7 p.m.
- Publix: ALL ALABAMA LOCATIONS | Open until 7 p.m.
- Walmart: ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
- Walmart: ALL PHENIX CITY LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
- Walmart: ALL AUBURN LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
- Walmart: ALL LAGRANGE LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
- Winn Dixie: ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 9 p.m.
- Winn Dixie: ALL PHENIX CITY LOCATIONS | Open until 9 p.m.
- Winn Dixie: ALL AUBURN LOCATIONS | Open until 9 p.m.
