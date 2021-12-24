Business Break
LIST: Grocery store hours on Christmas Eve in the Chattahoochee Valley

(Pexels)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Santa Claus is coming tonight and some of us might’ve forgotten the milk and cookies to leave out for him... No worries it happens to us all.

We’ve compiled a list of grocery store hours in the Chattahoochee Valley - and while you’re at it, don’t forget the eggnog!

  • ALDI: COLUMBUS LOCATION | Open until 4 p.m.
  • ALDI: OPELIKA LOCATION | Open until 4 p.m.
  • ALDI: PHENIX CITY LOCATION | Open until 4 p.m.
  • Fresh Market: COLUMBUS LOCATION | Open until 7 p.m.
  • Kroger: OPELIKA LOCATION | Open until 6 p.m.
  • Piggly Wiggly: ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
  • Piggly Wiggly: ALL ALABAMA LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
  • Publix: ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 7 p.m.
  • Publix: ALL ALABAMA LOCATIONS | Open until 7 p.m.
  • Walmart: ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
  • Walmart: ALL PHENIX CITY LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
  • Walmart: ALL AUBURN LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
  • Walmart: ALL LAGRANGE LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.
  • Winn Dixie: ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 9 p.m.
  • Winn Dixie: ALL PHENIX CITY LOCATIONS | Open until 9 p.m.
  • Winn Dixie: ALL AUBURN LOCATIONS | Open until 9 p.m.

WTVM News Leader 9 is wishing you and your family a happy holiday!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

