LIST: Grocery store hours on Christmas Eve in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Santa Claus is coming tonight and some of us might’ve forgotten the milk and cookies to leave out for him... No worries it happens to us all.

We’ve compiled a list of grocery store hours in the Chattahoochee Valley - and while you’re at it, don’t forget the eggnog!

ALDI : COLUMBUS LOCATION | Open until 4 p.m.

ALDI : OPELIKA LOCATION | Open until 4 p.m.

ALDI : PHENIX CITY LOCATION | Open until 4 p.m.

Fresh Market: COLUMBUS LOCATION | Open until 7 p.m.

Kroger : OPELIKA LOCATION | Open until 6 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly : ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly : ALL ALABAMA LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.

Publix : ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 7 p.m.

Publix : ALL ALABAMA LOCATIONS | Open until 7 p.m.

Walmart : ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.

Walmart: ALL PHENIX CITY LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.

Walmart : ALL AUBURN LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.

Walmart : ALL LAGRANGE LOCATIONS | Open until 6 p.m.

Winn Dixie: ALL COLUMBUS LOCATIONS | Open until 9 p.m.

Winn Dixie: ALL PHENIX CITY LOCATIONS | Open until 9 p.m.

Winn Dixie: ALL AUBURN LOCATIONS | Open until 9 p.m.

WTVM News Leader 9 is wishing you and your family a happy holiday!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.