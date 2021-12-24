Local nightclub hosts inaugural holiday bike and toy drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Toney Productions, Theatrical Works Live, and NV nightclub held their first annual Violence Awareness Bike and Toy Drive today.

Children of all ages received a bike or toys at the nightclub while supplies lasted. NV nightclub believes sustaining the lives of young people through holiday joy is most important.

Various organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley showed support to each other during unprecedented times. NV nightclub also gave special recognition to Amit Patel’s family. They gave his daughter, Navya Patel, a bike and other gifts.

Amit Patel, a Columbus business owner, was shot and killed at a Synovus bank off of Buena Vista Road earlier this month.

“I think during the holiday season it’s a blessing for children of all ages to have a bike or toy something to wake up to during Christmas,”

Over 40 bikes and 600 toys were given away.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.