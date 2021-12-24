Local restaurants waiting to see how omicron variant will impact the food industry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, after months of having vacant tables and less business, restaurants are getting back to normal. However, with the threat of the omicron variant, all the progress they’ve made could go up in flames.

“We’ve all been there and done that at this point so I don’t know what to expect,“ said Morten Wulff, owner of Morten’s at Old Town.

Wulff said they were finally able to stop wearing masks due to people being vaccinated. But with the omicron variant spreading throughout Georgia, that progress could be diminished.

”I will obey by the rules that are set for us and obviously my staff understands that and I think my guest will understand that too. We don’t like it but I mean we will do what we have to do. I’m not going to shoot myself in the foot with my business,” said Wulff.

Fast food joints like Chick-fil-A still haven’t made up for the loss during the pandemic with their dining rooms still closed due to staffing shortages.

Chick fil-A couldn’t speak on camera, but responded in an email saying they are continuing to monitor the spread of the omicron variant closely.

COVID devastated many businesses by staffing shortages, restricted dine in options, or having to close down.

“During COVID we basically had no customers, all we did was to-go orders. As servers that’s your income and we were barely making any money,“ said Mallorie Rockhill, manager of the Wicked Hen.

Rockhill says they are not worried about omicron slowing business during the holidays, but she says they are worried for what is going to happen after.

“We are pretty scared you know, if COVID does strike again the same way, how it’s going to affect our business. We are hoping that into the new year that we can just keep our business going,” said Rockhill.

