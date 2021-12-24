Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local restaurants waiting to see how omicron variant will impact the food industry

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, after months of having vacant tables and less business, restaurants are getting back to normal. However, with the threat of the omicron variant, all the progress they’ve made could go up in flames.

“We’ve all been there and done that at this point so I don’t know what to expect,“ said Morten Wulff, owner of Morten’s at Old Town.

Wulff said they were finally able to stop wearing masks due to people being vaccinated. But with the omicron variant spreading throughout Georgia, that progress could be diminished.

”I will obey by the rules that are set for us and obviously my staff understands that and I think my guest will understand that too. We don’t like it but I mean we will do what we have to do. I’m not going to shoot myself in the foot with my business,” said Wulff.

Fast food joints like Chick-fil-A still haven’t made up for the loss during the pandemic with their dining rooms still closed due to staffing shortages.

Chick fil-A couldn’t speak on camera, but responded in an email saying they are continuing to monitor the spread of the omicron variant closely.

COVID devastated many businesses by staffing shortages, restricted dine in options, or having to close down.

“During COVID we basically had no customers, all we did was to-go orders. As servers that’s your income and we were barely making any money,“ said Mallorie Rockhill, manager of the Wicked Hen.

Rockhill says they are not worried about omicron slowing business during the holidays, but she says they are worried for what is going to happen after.

“We are pretty scared you know, if COVID does strike again the same way, how it’s going to affect our business. We are hoping that into the new year that we can just keep our business going,” said Rockhill.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: 1 dead in Buena Vista Rd. shooting in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing $240k from non-profits
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Family, friends remember 5-year-old killed in Phenix City
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Columbus teacher who admits to stealing $240K out on bond
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City
Kamarie Holland laid to rest in Phenix City

Latest News

Columbus police investigating shooting on Fletcher Ave.
GBI investigating 97 officer-involved shootings in 2021
Local nightclub hosts inaugural holiday bike and toy drive
Local nightclub hosts inaugural holiday bike and toy drive
Keep Columbus Warm holds 4th annual clothing drive
Keep Columbus Warm holds 4th annual clothing drive
Military Matters
MILITARY MATTERS: Family Members of Medal of Honor Recipients, One From Columbus, Tell Their Heroes’ Stories