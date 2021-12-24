Business Break
Man charged in fatal Tuskegee shooting Christmas Eve morning

LaRonn Dumas, 40, of Tuskegee, has been charged with murder and assault with bodily fluids.
LaRonn Dumas, 40, of Tuskegee, has been charged with murder and assault with bodily fluids.(Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened early Christmas Eve morning.

The Tuskegee Police Department said in a Facebook post that LaRonn Dumas, 40, of Tuskegee, has been charged with murder and assault with bodily fluids.

At 4 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the 100 block of North School Street regarding a person shot. There, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound lying on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police identified Dumas as the suspect. Dumas was taken into custody Friday morning.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call TPD’s Investigation Division at 334-727-0200. You can also contact the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

