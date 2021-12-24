Santa Arrives to a Warm Forecast; Dry Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The forecast is heating up, and we will see highs climbing into the low and mid 70s for Christmas Day and Sunday - a warm forecast for Santa’s arrival! Look for lows ranging from the mid 40s to the lower 50s for early Christmas morning. We will forecast a mix of clouds and sunshine for the weekend, and our forecast will be dry through Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday, a series of fronts will approach from the north and west, but stall out, leading to an increase in clouds in our neck of the woods, but rain coverage will stay pretty low (10-20%) through the middle of next week. For Thursday and into Friday and Saturday (New Year’s Eve & Day), the rain coverage will increase, and shower chances will stick around next Sunday too. We will have to fine-tune the forecast as we get a little closer, but at the moment it looks like next Thursday and Saturday may end up being the wettest days in the forecast - still, we will watch it closely for you and we end 2021 and head in to 2022! Merry Christmas, everyone!

