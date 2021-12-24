Second annual Christmas in the Pines event held in LaGrange

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The Blessed Trinity Shrine Retreat in Fort Mitchell hosted their 2nd annual Christmas in the Pines event Thursday night.

It’s hosted in Fort Mitchell every year. The light show consists of 19 different interactive stations to remind everyone the real reason for the season.

On the way in, kids received a treasure hunt sheet and on the way out they received goody bags. Tonight was the last night for the annual event.

The organizer for the event says it’s an honor to put it on every year.

“Oh it’s a joyful experience and the people who come through have just been really positive in their praise and the interactive activity that we have,” said event organizer, Ellen Martin. “And just to see their faces, especially in this time when you know sometimes joy is hard to find so it brought us a lot of joy to be to be able to give this event to the community.”

Blessed Trinity Shrine Retreat says they plan to do the event again next year.

