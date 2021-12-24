Warmer Christmas Eve, Even warmer Christmas Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are warming up on this Christmas Eve. After a cold start in the 30s, we won’t see temperatures this cold again until after New Year’s! Abundant sunshine today with just a few passing clouds this afternoon. A bit breezy. Highs in at least the mid 60s. It will be very mild for Santa as he visits the Valley tonight... temperatures will be in the 50s this evening, near 50 degrees Christmas morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies Christmas Day, so not quite as sunny. However, it will be breezy and very warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. More clouds will be in our sky next week, the last week of 2021. There is a slight chance of rain starting Tuesday. Most of us will probably stay dry through at least Wednesday. More importantly, highs will be well into the 70s all of next week. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain coverage appears to start going up more late next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.